Simon Doull, the former New Zealand fast bowler, said Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan needs to change his game in T20Is as he bats too slowly.
His comments come after Rizwan looked to be struggling during a match in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he captained the Multan Sultans.
Rizwan has previously been criticised for the same problem, with many saying that he needs to start being more attacking and aggressive, especially since he opens the batting with Pakistan captain Babar Azam.
Since he takes more deliveries to score his runs, it puts pressure on the batsmen that have yet to come in.
“He’s just got to get off. He’s striking at 109, you’ve got enormous power to come, just leave the field, chief,” Doull, a well-known commentator, was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
Rizwan recently featured in Pakistan’s five-match ODI series against New Zealand, in which he scored 161 runs, which included a top score of 54 not out, at an average of 53.66.
