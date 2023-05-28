Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Babar Azam, the Pakistan national team captain, has praised power-hitting youngster Mohammad Haris for being able to stay cool under pressure.

Haris is one of the brightest prospects in Pakistan and has shown his big-hitting abilities on numerous occasions, including during the 2022 T20 World Cup and in the recent Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he played alongside Azam for the Peshawar Zalmi.

In PSL 8, the 22-year-old amassed 350 runs in 12 matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 31.81 and a strike-rate of 186.17.

Having excelled in major tournaments that feature some of the best cricketers in the world, Azam acknowledged that Haris is something special.

“Haris plays well under pressure,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

The powerful batsman recently played one ODI against New Zealand, in which he scored an unbeaten 17.

Azam, meanwhile, captained Pakistan in all five ODIs against the Black Caps and made 276 runs, which included a hundred and two half-centuries, at an average of 55.20.

