Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Ahmed Shehzad, the Pakistan top order batsman, said it is clear that Imad Wasim and Mohammad Amir don’t see eye to eye with captain Babar Azam.

Both players have made remarks about Azam, with Amir saying it makes no difference bowling to him or a tailender.

Imad, meanwhile, said it didn’t matter that the Karachi Kings lost the 28-year-old to the Peshawar Zalmi prior to this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Judging by what has been said, Shehzad reiterated that Imad and Amir obviously have a problem with Azam.

“Yes, considering the statements that [have] been doing the rounds on TV. It is being said that this rivalry is good for the league and is a way of creating hype, but I think some blunt remarks have been heard, which are fair enough,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

“Sometimes, people have things in their heart, which are slowly coming out. We might also see them in the ground and it should be seen on the field.”

Azam recently played in the five-match ODI series against New Zealand, where he scored 276 runs, which included a hundred and two half-centuries, at an average of 55.20.

What are your thoughts on Ahmed Shehzad? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated!

