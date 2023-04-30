Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim said “it doesn’t matter to us” that Pakistan captain Babar Azam left the team after being traded to the Peshawar Zalmi.

The trade occurred prior to this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) and saw Pakistan batsman Haider Ali and all-rounder Shoaib Malik go from the Zalmi to the Kings.

Azam had an instant impact with the Zalmi as he guided them to the playoffs under his captaincy. He was also the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 522 runs in 11 matches, which included a century and five fifties, at an average of 52.20 and a strike-rate of 145.40.

The Kings, meanwhile, only won three out of the 10 matches they played.

That said, Imad was one of the standout performers for the team as he finished with 404 runs to his name in 10 matches, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 134.66 and a strike-rate of 170.46.

He also took nine wickets at an average of 28.22 and an economy rate of 7.93.

“It doesn’t matter to us, players come and go, but nothing is more important than the team; now he’s playing for a different team, so good luck to him,” Imad told Cricket Pakistan.

Due to his outstanding performance in the PSL, Imad was picked for the recently-concluded five-match T20I series against New Zealand and claimed eight wickets at an average of 10.37 and an economy rate of 5.92.

Azam, meanwhile, amassed 130 runs, which included a century, at an average of 43.33 and a strike-rate of 146.06.

The 28-year-old is now leading Pakistan in the five-match ODI series, where he scored 49 and 65 in the first two games.

Imad, however, was not selected in the team.

Pakistan are 2-0 up in the series and will be looking to take an unassailable lead in the third ODI on Wednesday in Karachi.

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: No change necessary, Umar Gul doesn’t want Pakistan player sacked

What are your thoughts on Imad Wasim? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Imad Wasim? He is really good! 870 ( 53.97 % ) He is ok! 509 ( 31.58 % ) He is overrated! 233 ( 14.45 % )

Like this: Like Loading...