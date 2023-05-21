Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Hussain Talat, the Pakistan all-rounder, has praised opening batsman Fakhar Zaman for his ability to shine with the bat in difficult conditions.

Zaman has been in fabulous form as of late as he made 429 runs in 13 matches for the Lahore Qalandars in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 33 and a strike-rate of 160.67.

He was subsequently picked for Pakistan’s white-ball series against New Zealand, where he made 64 runs in four T20Is at an average of 21.33 and a strike-rate of 112.28.

In the five-match ODI series that followed, the 33-year-old amassed 363 runs, which included two hundreds, at an average of 90.75 and a strike-rate of 99.45.

“Fakhar Zaman batted well in difficult conditions,” Talat was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: He is in great form, Wahab Riaz gives credit to attacking Pakistan batsman who can hammer the ball a long way

What are your thoughts on Fakhar Zaman? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Fakhar Zaman? He is really good! 813 ( 68.26 % ) He is ok! 264 ( 22.17 % ) He is overrated! 114 ( 9.57 % )

Like this: Like Loading...