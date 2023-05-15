Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mohammad Amir said he has one job to do when bowling against Babar Azam or any other batsman, which is to take wickets.

He denied the fact that he will feel more pressure when going up against elite cricketers like Azam, saying that he sees every batter the same.

Amir and Azam were both in action during this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), playing for the Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi respectively.

Amir took nine wickets in seven matches at an average of 23.33 and an economy rate of 8.07, while Azam was the second-highest run-scorer in the competition with 522 runs in 11 matches, which included a century and five fifties, at an average of 52.20 and a strike-rate of 145.40.

“My job is to take wickets and win matches for my team, so for me, facing Babar or a tailender batting at number 10 will be the same,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam recently captained Pakistan in their five-match ODI series against New Zealand, which they won 4-1, and amassed 276 runs, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 55.20.

