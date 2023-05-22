Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani
New Zealand opener Martin Guptill acknowledged Pakistan captain Babar Azam is a “very good player”.
Azam has been in phenomenal form lately, leading by example with the bat in all three formats.
In the recent limited overs series against New Zealand, he made 130 runs in five T20Is, which included a century, at an average of 43.33 and a strike-rate of 146.06.
The 28-year-old followed that up with 276 runs in five ODIs, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 55.20.
“Babar Azam is a very good player,” Guptill was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
The New Zealand big-hitter featured in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) earlier this year, where he amassed 310 runs in nine matches for the Quetta Gladiators, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 38.75 and a strike-rate of 150.48.
