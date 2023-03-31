Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former India batsman Robin Uthappa said people shouldn’t compare Shaheen Shah Afridi to fellow Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Asif.

Afridi has enjoyed immense success, similar to what Asif was experiencing before his career came to a crashing halt.

In 2010, Asif, Salman Butt and Mohammad Amir were indicted in a spot-fixing scandal that shocked the cricketing world. They were subsequently banned for five years and only Amir managed to make an international comeback.

This left many to wonder how good Asif would have been had he not ventured down this path.

Despite the controversy, many star cricketers, including South Africa’s Hashim Amla and England’s Kevin Pietersen acknowledged that Asif was the toughest bowler they faced.

Even though the 40-year-old is held in high esteem, Uthappa reiterated that comparisons shouldn’t be drawn between Afridi and Asif.

“You cannot compare him with Shaheen Shah Afridi,” he was was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Afridi recently captained the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he helped them win their second title in a row.

The 22-year-old finished with 19 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 21.15 and an economy rate of 9.13.

Pakistan recently played three T20Is against Afghanistan in Sharjah, which they lost 2-1, but Afridi was rested for the series.

Next up for the men in green will be a home series against New Zealand from April to May, which will consist of five T20Is and five ODIs.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Mickey Arthur liked and disliked players, Pakistan opener Khurram Manzoor claims

Was Mohammad Asif Pakistan's biggest-ever wasted talent? Yes! No! Was Mohammad Asif Pakistan's biggest-ever wasted talent? Yes! 897 ( 96.35 % ) No! 34 ( 3.65 % )

Like this: Like Loading...