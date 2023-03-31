Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan opener Khurram Manzoor has fired shots at former head coach Mickey Arthur, claiming he liked and disliked players.

His comments come after Arthur is set to be appointed Pakistan’s team director, but in a virtual capacity as he is currently head coach of Derbyshire.

Manzoor noted that during the 54-year-old’s tenure as head coach from 2016 to 2019, he picked 30 players and “decided to keep playing them only”.

Since he was not among the cricketers selected by Arthur, the 36-year-old said he was never considered for selection.

“There is liking and disliking here. Mickey Arthur came in 2016, chose 30 players from Pakistan, and decided to keep playing them only. I was not in those 30 players, and he never considered me for selection,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan recently played three T20Is against Afghanistan in Sharjah, but lost the series 2-1.

Their next assignment will be five T20Is and five ODIs against New Zealand from April to May.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Naturally gifted captain, Khurram Manzoor not talking about Pakistan leader Babar Azam

What are your thoughts on Khurram Manzoor? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Khurram Manzoor? He is really good! 0 ( 0 % ) He is ok! 0 ( 0 % ) He is overrated! 0 ( 0 % )

Like this: Like Loading...