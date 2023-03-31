I want this role, Shahid Afridi eager to fill key Pakistan position

Image courtesy of: Unsplash
Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has revealed that he wants to help develop the country’s Under-19 cricketers in the future.
Afridi recently served as the interim chief selector when Najam Sethi replaced Ramiz Raja as chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).
While the 43-year-old has other commitments to focus on right now, he reiterated that at some point down the line, he wants to be involved in nurturing the future stars of Pakistan cricket.
“I want to work for the development of U19 cricketers in future,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
