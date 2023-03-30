Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja said it was his right to get rid of Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis as head coach and bowling coach respectively.

He noted that the duo were treated with the utmost respect and were even paid for the two years that they held their roles.

It should be noted that when Misbah was named head coach in 2019, he was also appointed as the chief selector.

However, he resigned as chief selector in October 2020.

“They received their full payments for two years. They were given full respect. As a chairman, it was my right to dismiss them,” Ramiz told Samaa TV as quoted by NDTV.

Pakistan recently played a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in Sharjah, which they lost 2-1.

