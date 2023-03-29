Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Legendary Pakistan power-hitter Shahid Afridi said Pakistan batsman Babar Azam is not perfect as he definitely has room for improvement when it comes to his captaincy.

Azam leads the men in green in all three formats and has come under heavy scrutiny as of late as the national team have not been getting the results expected of them.

They were whitewashed 3-0 in their Test series against England, drew 0-0 in their two-Test series against New Zealand, and were beaten 2-1 by the Black Caps in their ODI series.

Most recently, Pakistan lost 2-1 in a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, but Azam was rested for that assignment.

Nonetheless, Afridi acknowledged that Azam needs to put in the work to become a better captain.

“I believe that Babar Azam has a lot of room for improvement in his captaincy,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The 28-year-old recently led the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he finished as the second-highest run-scorer with 522 runs in 11 matches, which included a century and five fifties, at an average of 52.20 and a strike-rate of 145.40.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: PCB wanted me to continue as chief selector, Pakistan powerhouse Shahid Afridi reveals

Do you think Babar Azam has done a good job as Pakistan captain? Yes! No! Do you think Babar Azam has done a good job as Pakistan captain? Yes! 1852 ( 73.93 % ) No! 653 ( 26.07 % )

Like this: Like Loading...