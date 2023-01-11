Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

India batsman Virat Kohli “was the chase master”, but Pakistan captain Babar Azam has now mastered that art, 161.3 kph fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar said.

Their ability to ace run chases and lead their respective teams to victory is one of the reasons why Kohli and Azam have been compared to each other for such a long time.

The Kohli vs Azam rivalry also stems from people putting their opinions forward on which player is better than the other.

However, many former cricketers like legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram and current players such as India speedster Mohammed Shami feel it is too early to compare the duo.

But when it comes to run chases, Kohli was thought to be the king. In Akhtar’s eyes, however, the student – Azam – is now starting to become as good as the master.

“Virat Kohli was the chase master, Babar Azam has mastered that art,” the Rawalpindi Express said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricwick.

The Pakistan captain recently led his side in two Test matches against New Zealand, both of which ended as a draw.

In those two games, he scored 226 runs, which included a top score of 161, at an average of 56.50.

He followed that up with 66 runs off 82 balls in the first ODI on Monday, which the men in green won by six wickets.

The second ODI will be held on Wednesday in Karachi.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand ODI series: Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Agha Salman, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Usama Mir

