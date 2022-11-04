Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan pace ace Wasim Akram believes it is too early to compare captain Babar Azam to India batsman Virat Kohli.

The duo have constantly been compared to each other as they are the best batsmen for their respective teams.

Having played many match-winning innings as well and broken numerous records, people are constantly debating whether Kohli is better than Azam and vice versa.

However, Wasim noted that while the Pakistan skipper is “on the right track”, more time is needed before any comparisons can start being made.

“He is still a young captain but is learning very fast. However, comparisons with Virat it is too early,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“Babar is on the right track to be where Virat Kohli is but to compare him with him at this stage is too early.”

In the ongoing T20 World Cup, Azam has made 14 runs in four matches at an average of 3.50 and a strike-rate of 46.66.

Pakistan kept their semi-final hopes alive with a 33-run win over South Africa via the D/L method on Thursday.

The men in green’s next fixture will be against Bangladesh on Sunday in Adelaide.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Mohammad Haris, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

