Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman batting together as openers in T20Is is a deadly combination, former Pakistan captain Moin Khan said.

He believes that this is the best opening duo the country has, even though Rizwan and current Pakistan skipper Babar Azam open the batting in the shortest format.

Instead of Azam opening, Moin feels the star batsman should drop down to number three and let Zaman take his spot at the top of the order.

Moin noted that if Zaman were to open, it would cause a lot of problems for bowlers since Pakistan would have a left-right batting combination.

“Such [a] combination is very deadly as it also makes it harder for the bowlers to stick to their line and length. So, you have to take a chance, it is inevitable and if you don’t want to take such chances and want to play conventional cricket then you’ll remain a conventional and an average side forever,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Azam recently played in the two-Test series against New Zealand, where he amassed 226 runs, which included a top score of 161, at an average of 56.50.

He also did well in the first ODI, scoring 66 runs off 82 deliveries, which included five boundaries and a six, as Pakistan won by six wickets.

The men in green will now look to seal a series win in the second ODI on Wednesday in Karachi.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand ODI series: Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Agha Salman, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Usama Mir

