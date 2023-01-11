Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur has lavished praise on Haris Rauf for his outstanding bowling in the death overs.

Rauf has become a key member of Pakistan’s pace attack and recently stepped up as the leader of the pack since regular spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi is out of action with a knee injury.

The 29-year-old was given the opportunity to make his Test debut in the recent three-match series against England, but was only limited to one game as he suffered a quad injury.

That issue has sidelined him for the ongoing two-Test series against New Zealand, which ended as a 0-0 draw.

“Some great death bowling from Haris Rauf,” Arthur said on Twitter.

There has been speculation about Arthur returning as Pakistan’s head coach after Najam Sethi took over of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) interim management committee.

Right now, the 54-year-old is the Head of Cricket at Derbyshire, but it is understood that Sethi is keen on bringing him back.

Arthur was Pakistan’s head coach from 2016 to 2019 before being let go after the 2019 World Cup.

Meanwhile, Rauf returned for the men in green in the first ODI against New Zealand. He finished with figures of 0-54 off eight overs as Pakistan won by six wickets.

The second ODI will take place in Karachi on Wednesday.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand ODI series: Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Agha Salman, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Usama Mir

What are your thoughts on Haris Rauf? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Haris Rauf? He is really good! 1763 ( 63.69 % ) He is ok! 640 ( 23.12 % ) He is overrated! 365 ( 13.19 % )

