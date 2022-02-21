Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
India speedster Mohammed Shami said it is unfair to compare Pakistan captain Babar Azam to players like India batsman Virat Kohli, Australia superstar Steve Smith and England captain Joe Root.
Shami noted that Kohli, Smith and Root have all been playing international cricket for longer than Azam has.
As a result, he feels Azam should only be judged after playing the same number of years as the fantastic trio.
“To compare him with the likes of Steve Smith, Joe Root or Virat Kohli will be unfair on him. I would say let him play for that many years and then maybe we can judge,” Shami told india.com.
Azam, who has been captaining the Karachi Kings in PSL 7, will be gearing up for the home series against Australia, who will be coming to Pakistan for the first time in 24 years.
A total of three Tests, three ODIs and one T20 International will be played.
The three Tests will be played from March 4 to 25, with the first one being held in Rawalpindi, the second in Karachi and the third in Lahore.
The two sides will then play the three ODIs and one-off T20 International from March 29 to April 5 in Rawalpindi.
