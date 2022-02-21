Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

India speedster Mohammed Shami said it is unfair to compare Pakistan captain Babar Azam to players like India batsman Virat Kohli, Australia superstar Steve Smith and England captain Joe Root.

Shami noted that Kohli, Smith and Root have all been playing international cricket for longer than Azam has.

As a result, he feels Azam should only be judged after playing the same number of years as the fantastic trio.

“To compare him with the likes of Steve Smith, Joe Root or Virat Kohli will be unfair on him. I would say let him play for that many years and then maybe we can judge,” Shami told india.com.

Azam, who has been captaining the Karachi Kings in PSL 7, will be gearing up for the home series against Australia, who will be coming to Pakistan for the first time in 24 years.

A total of three Tests, three ODIs and one T20 International will be played.

The three Tests will be played from March 4 to 25, with the first one being held in Rawalpindi, the second in Karachi and the third in Lahore.

The two sides will then play the three ODIs and one-off T20 International from March 29 to April 5 in Rawalpindi.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38489 ( 12.7 % ) Babar Azam 223360 ( 73.73 % ) Steve Smith 5988 ( 1.98 % ) Ben Stokes 7487 ( 2.47 % ) Kane Williamson 12836 ( 4.24 % ) Joe Root 1001 ( 0.33 % ) Rashid Khan 1886 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 617 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 7888 ( 2.6 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 950 ( 0.31 % ) Kagiso Rabada 619 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1831 ( 0.6 % ) Back

