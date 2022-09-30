Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja has told top order batsman Ahmed Shehzad to let his bat do the talking.

This comes after Shehzad has made a series of claims about replacing Misbah-ul-Haq as captain in 2015, Waqar Younis ruining his international career, teammates associating him with Umar Akmal and being dropped after failing to perform in two matches.

Instead of continuing to complain, Ramiz suggested that the 30-year-old perform well and earn his spot back in the national team.

“My message to Ahmed Shehzad: Let the bat do the talking,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Shehzad recently played in the National T20 Cup, where he scored 68 runs in four matches for Central Punjab at an average of 17 and a strike-rate of 111.47.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan team are facing England in a seven-match T20 series.

They will then head to New Zealand for a T20 tri-series that will also involve Bangladesh and be played in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

The men in green also announced their team for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, which will get underway on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

ALSO CHECK OUT: Scoring quick singles essential, Mohammad Yousuf wants certain Pakistan batsmen to get better at this

What are your thoughts on Ahmed Shehzad? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Ahmed Shehzad? He is really good! 143 ( 18.99 % ) He is ok! 187 ( 24.83 % ) He is overrated! 423 ( 56.18 % )

Like this: Like Loading...