Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja has advised batsman Ahmed Shehzad to follow what opener Shan Masood did in order to get back into the national team.

Masood was recalled to the Test squad for the tour of Sri Lanka in July after dominating while playing county cricket for Derbyshire.

He scored 1,074 runs in eight County Championship matches, which included three centuries and four fifties, at an average of 82.61.

He also starred in the Vitality T20 Blast as he amassed 547 runs in 14 games, which included five half-centuries, at an average of 45.58 and a strike-rate of 139.89.

While Masood didn’t feature in both Tests Pakistan played against Sri Lanka, he is currently taking part in the ongoing seven-match T20 series against England.

In the five matches he has played, he has scored 100 runs, which includes a career-best knock of 65 not out, at an average of 33.33 and a strike-rate of 135.13.

Given the journey he took to get back into the national team, Ramiz said that Shehzad should follow in Masood’s footsteps.

“Shan Masood made a comeback by performing well,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Following the England series, Pakistan will be on their way to New Zealand for a T20 tri-series that will also involve Bangladesh. All the matches will be played in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

The men in green also announced their squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup, which will be held in Australia and begin on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

