Left-arm spinner Imad Wasim believes Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja must know why he has been dropped from the national team.

The 33-year-old has been searching for answers from the national selectors, but has either been told about his fitness issues or being a negative influence on the team.

Given the position Ramiz holds, Imad is confident that he will know what is going on, but refused to elaborate beyond that.

“I am sure Ramiz bhai knows about things since he himself has played cricket and has spent a lot of time in the commentary. I cannot say anything anymore,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Imad was involved in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) recently and snapped up six wickets in five matches for the Mirpur Royals at an average of 21.50.

He is now featuring in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), where he has taken 11 wickets in eight matches for the Jamaica Tallawahs at an average of 16.81 and an economy rate of 6.27.

Pakistan are now playing a seven-match T20 series against England and lost the first match by six wickets.

Following this series, Pakistan will travel to New Zealand for a T20 tri-series that will also involve Bangladesh. All the matches will be held in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their side for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, which will begin on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

