Spinner Imad Wasim has slammed the national selectors for suggesting that he may be a “negative influence” on the Pakistan team.

His comments come after he revealed that this was one of the reasons given to him about why he was not being picked in the side.

Imad pointed out that he plays in domestic leagues all over the world and they continuously ask him to play for them again, which shows that the Pakistan selectors’ remarks about him being a bad influence are not true.

“One reason given to me was regarding the positive influence on the team. I don’t think I have a negative influence,” the 33-year-old told Cricket Pakistan.

“I play leagues all around the world and whenever I play for one team, they approach me again and that shows that I don’t have a negative influence. This nullifies their first reason for not selecting me.”

Imad represented the Mirpur Royals in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) recently and took six wickets in five matches at an average of 21.50.

He is now playing for the Jamaica Tallawahs in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), where he has picked up 11 wickets in eight matches for the Jamaica Tallawahs at an average of 16.81 and an economy rate of 6.27.

Pakistan will now be in action against England as they will play seven T20 Internationals, with the first four being held in Karachi from September 20 to 25 and the other three in Lahore from September 28 to October 2.

Afterwards, they will travel to New Zealand for a T20 tri-series against the Black Caps and Bangladesh, with Christchurch being the host city for the all the matches from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their side for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, which will start on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

