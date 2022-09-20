Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan spinner Imad Wasim said his fitness issues were brought up by the national selectors.

He has been trying to get back into the national team after not being selected since the 2021 T20 World Cup.

While he has been searching for the main reason why he is not being considered for selection, one thing he was told was to improve his fitness.

Chief selector Mohammad Wasim has also mentioned this in the past.

“The fitness issues were also brought up. But truth to be told, I have a lot of dignity and pride since that is how I have always represented Pakistan,” Imad told Cricket Pakistan.

The 33-year-old recently featured in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) and took six wickets in five matches for the Mirpur Royals at an average of 21.50.

He is currently playing for the Jamaica Tallawahs in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and has claimed 11 wickets in eight games for the Jamaica Tallawahs at an average of 16.81 and an economy rate of 6.27.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan team are gearing up to play seven T20 Internationals against England after being defeated by Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final.

The first four matches will be played in Karachi from September 20 to 25, while the other three games will be held in Lahore from September 28 to October 2.

Following this, Babar Azam’s side will be off to New Zealand for a T20 tri-series that will also involve Bangladesh. All the games will be held in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup, which will take place in Australia and get underway on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

