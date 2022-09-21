Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan spinner Imad Wasim is confident of making a comeback to the national team in the near future, saying he is not that old.

The 33-year-old has not played international cricket since the 2021 T20 World Cup, but has been trying to regain his spot in the side.

While admitting that he is disappointed not to be on the selectors’ radar, Imad insisted that he has no plans to retire.

“Disappointment is something that is faced by everyone. Many people give out interviews and they end up quitting. But I am not someone who quits and I have been fighting for my place and proving people wrong since the U-19 days. I am sure I’ll make a comeback since I’m not old,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Imad recently played in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) and finished with six wickets in five matches for the Mirpur Royals at an average of 21.50.

He is now playing for the Jamaica Tallawahs in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), where he has claimed 11 wickets in eight games for the Jamaica Tallawahs at an average of 16.81 and an economy rate of 6.27.

Pakistan are currently playing a seven-match T20 series against England and lost the first game by six wickets.

After this, they will head to New Zealand for a T20 tri-series against the Black Caps and Bangladesh, with all the matches being hosted in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup, which will be played in Australia and start on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

What are your thoughts on Imad Wasim? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated!

