Pakistan spinner Imad Wasim said he feels extremely weird when asking for the reason behind his non-selection as he keeps getting the same responses.

He noted that in the past, he was more frustrated by the answers he got.

But now, he doesn’t know why he keeps being told the same thing over and over again.

“I used to get frustrated a lot by the reasons for non-selection but now I feel extremely weird because their responses are the same,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Imad was recently in action in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL), where he picked up six wickets in five matches for the Mirpur Royals at an average of 21.50.

Currently, he is taking part in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), where he has picked up 11 wickets in eight matches for the Jamaica Tallawahs at an average of 16.81 and an economy rate of 6.27.

Pakistan are now getting ready to face England in a seven-match T20 series following their defeat at the hands of Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final.

The first four games will be held in Karachi from September 20 to 25, while Lahore will host the other three matches from September 28 to October 2.

The men in green will then take part in a T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh, with all the matches being played in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their team for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, which will begin on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

