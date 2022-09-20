Image courtesy of: Pikwizard

Pakistan spinner Imad Wasim has made it clear that he is extremely unsatisfied with the way he has been treated as he feels he was axed from the team with “no justification” whatsoever.

Imad last played international cricket during the 2021 T20 World Cup before being continuously overlooked by the selectors.

He pointed out that he hasn’t been given any reason why he was dropped.

However, chief selector Mohammad Wasim noted that it was due to his fitness and the fact that spinner Mohammad Nawaz is performing better.

“No justification has been provided to me and reasons given to me, I am unsatisfied with them. But whatever happens, happens because it is [the] Almighty’s will,” Imad told Cricket Pakistan.

Imad recently represented the Mirpur Royals in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) and picked up six wickets in five matches at an average of 21.50.

Currently, he is playing for the Jamaica Tallawahs in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), where he has taken 11 wickets in eight matches for the Jamaica Tallawahs at an average of 16.81 and an economy rate of 6.27.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan team are preparing for their seven T20 Internationals against England after being defeated by Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final.

The first four matches will take place in Karachi from September 20 to 25, while the other three games will be held in Lahore from September 28 to October 2.

The men in green will then head to New Zealand for a T20 tri-series that will also involve Bangladesh, with all the matches being played in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, which will get underway on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

