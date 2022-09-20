Image courtesy of: Pikwizard

Pakistan spinner Imad Wasim has revealed that he has to keep finding out why he was not picked in the national team.

He noted that when teams are announced and he fails to make the cut, he has to discover why he was not considered for selection.

The 33-year-old, who last played for his country during the 2021 T20 World Cup, pointed out that he doesn’t always get a response, which is incredibly frustrating.

“After the contracts and the teams are announced, I have to contact on my own to find out the reasons. Sometimes they respond, sometimes they don’t,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Imad recently played for the Mirpur Royals in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) and claimed six wickets in five matches at an average of 21.50.

He is now playing in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), where he has snapped up 11 wickets in eight games for the Jamaica Tallawahs at an average of 16.81 and an economy rate of 6.27.

Pakistan will now play a seven-match T20 series against England after being beaten by Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final.

Karachi will host the first four matches from September 20 to 25, while the other three will be played in Lahore from September 28 to October 2.

The men in green will then be involved in a T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh. All the matches will take place in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their team for the 2022 T20 World Cup, which will be held in Australia and begin on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

