Pakistan spinner Imad Wasim has demanded to know why he was dropped from the national team.

He last played for the national team during the 2021 T20 World Cup and hasn’t been picked since then.

Despite this, he has been playing domestic cricket and in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) as well.

He represented the Mirpur Royals in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) and took six wickets in five matches at an average of 21.50.

As for the ongoing CPL, he has claimed 11 wickets in eight matches for the Jamaica Tallawahs at an average of 16.81 and an economy rate of 6.27.

“I have not played a single match since the World Cup. I don’t know the reason behind this, to be honest,” Imad told Cricket Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan team are gearing up to play seven T20 Internationals against England after losing to Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final.

The first four matches will be played in Karachi from September 20 to 25, while the other three games will take place in Lahore from September 28 to October 2.

Afterwards, the team will travel to New Zealand for a T20 tri-series against the Black Caps and Bangladesh, with all the matches being held in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their side for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, which will get underway on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

