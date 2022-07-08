Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim said spinner Imad Wasim hasn’t been picked lately since he has “fitness issues”.

Imad last played for Pakistan in November 2021, but did feature in the recent domestic season.

He picked up six wickets in nine games for the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at an average of 39.83 and an economy rate of 6.82.

The 33-year-old followed that up with 13 wickets in eight games for Northern in the Pakistan Cup at an average of 29.84.

“He also has fitness issues which is why he is suffering,” Wasim was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“Currently, we have high fitness standards in the team. And, it is visible in team’s performance.”

Pakistan will be in action later this month when they play two Tests against Sri Lanka.

The first Test will be held in Galle from July 16 to 20, while Colombo will host the second match from July 24 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

