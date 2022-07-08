Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim said spinner Mohammad Nawaz is a better choice than Imad Wasim right now.

Explaining why, he noted that Nawaz’s fitness and performances have been good as of late.

Imad, meanwhile, has been falling short of the mark in both departments, which has resulted in him falling behind Nawaz.

“Looking at his performance, his fitness and performance are going good currently,” Wasim was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In the three-match ODI series against the West Indies, Nawaz took seven wickets at an average of 19.42.

He has also been picked for the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

As for Imad, he hasn’t played international cricket since November 2021, but has been participating in domestic cricket.

He snapped up six wickets in nine games for the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at an average of 39.83 and an economy rate of 6.82.

He then featured in the Pakistan Cup, where he finished with 13 wickets in eight games for Northern at an average of 29.84.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

