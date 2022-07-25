Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan legend Shahid Afridi has questioned why everyone is in such a hurry to see batsman Mohammad Haris get picked.

Haris has only featured in four first-class, 23 List A and 14 T20 matches to date, but has already been hailed as a potential star in the making.

He played for the Peshawar Zalmi in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he accumulated 166 runs in five matches, which included a top score of 70, at an average of 33.20 and a strike-rate of 186.51.

The 21-year-old followed that up with 239 runs in eight games for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the Pakistan Cup, which included a top score of 75, at an average of 39.83.

He then made his international debut in the three-match ODI series against the West Indies and mustered six runs in two innings at an average of three.

Even though Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja and legendary South Africa batsman Hashim Amla think Haris is incredibly talented, Afridi feels that the youngster needs to gain more experience.

“Why are we in such a hurry for Haris? Let him play,” he was quoted as saying by A-Sports.

Pakistan are now in Sri Lanka for a two-Test series, with Babar Azam’s side having won the first Test by four wickets.

The second Test began on July 24 in Galle.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

