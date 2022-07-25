Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez said there are many options available when it comes to those who are qualified to captain the national team.

Babar Azam currently leads Pakistan in all three formats of the game, with many having praised him for getting better and better.

However, Hafeez believes that there are two more standout candidates – Mohammad Rizwan and Shadab Khan.

Rizwan is the vice-captain of the Test team, but has been leading the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Under his leadership, the Sultans won the PSL in 2021 and reached the finals this year, where they lost to the Lahore Qalandars.

As for Shadab, he is the vice-captain in limited overs cricket and captains Islamabad United in the PSL.

“Pakistan have a lot of options right now in terms of captaincy, Babar is doing very well, Rizwan has done well as a captain for Multan Sultans,” Hafeez said in a Twitter space hosted by Cricwick.

“I was really impressed with Shadab’s captaincy as well in the last two years. So he has been a great addition in Pakistan cricket.”

Azam was sensational in the first Test against Sri Lanka, which Pakistan won by four wickets, as he made scores of 119 and 55.

The second Test is now underway in Galle.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

