Legendary South Africa batsman Hashim Amla admitted that Pakistan batsman Mohammad Haris has been really impressive thus far.
Haris played for the Peshawar Zalmi in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) and accumulated 166 runs in five matches, which included a top score of 70, at an average of 33.20 and a strike-rate of 186.51.
He then scored 239 runs in eight matches for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the Pakistan Cup, which included a top score of 75, at an average of 39.83.
Given how well the 21-year-old has been doing in domestic cricket, Amla has backed him to keep getting better.
“Mohammad Haris has impressed in the… games he’s played and hopefully he will keep on getting better,” Amla was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.
Amla is not the only one who sees a lot of potential in Haris as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja believes the youngster has a bright future ahead of him.
“Mohammad Haris could be the breakout player of this year’s HBL PSL. Great debut and yes a great talent,” Ramiz had said.
