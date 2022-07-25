Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi said it is too early for middle order batsman Mohammad Haris to be a regular member of the national team.

Haris has been touted as a player with great potential as both Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja and legendary South Africa batsman Hashim Amla see a lot of promise in him.

The 21-year-old played for the Peshawar Zalmi in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) and scored 166 runs in five matches, which included a top score of 70, at an average of 33.20 and a strike-rate of 186.51.

He then made 239 runs in eight matches for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the Pakistan Cup, which included a top score of 75, at an average of 39.83.

Haris got the chance to make his international debut in the three-match ODI series against the West Indies, where he scored six runs in two innings at an average of three.

Despite showing flashes of brilliance, Afridi still thinks the talented youngster needs to prove himself.

“It is too early for Haris,” he was quoted as saying by A-Sports.

Pakistan are currently playing a two-Test series in Sri Lanka, and won the first Test by four wickets.

The second Test got underway on July 24 in Galle.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

