Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja said he is really impressed with how well Mohammad Haris played in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Haris represented the Peshawar Zalmi in the tournament and scored 166 runs in five matches, which included a top score of 70, at an average of 33.20 and a superb strike-rate of 186.51.

Given the explosiveness the 20-year-old showed while batting, he has been called up to Pakistan’s ODI and T20 squads for the upcoming limited overs series against Australia.

While it remains to be seen if Haris makes his international debut, Ramiz said there is no denying that he was one of the standout players of PSL 7 and has showed that he has “great talent”.

Mohd Harris could be the breakout player of this years HBLPSL. Great debut and yes a great talent. https://t.co/gT7xGfjp0t — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) February 14, 2022

The white-ball series between Pakistan and Australia will consist of three ODIs and a one-off T20 International, and will begin on March 29 in Lahore.

Pakistan’s ODI squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir