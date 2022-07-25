Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan great Shahid Afridi said veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed should be treated with respect.

Sarfaraz is usually in the Pakistan team, but is the second-choice wicketkeeper behind Mohammad Rizwan.

As a result, he has been restricted to just a few international games over the last couple of years.

“I believe we should treat a player with this level of respect,” Afridi was quoted as saying by A-Sports.

Sarfaraz is now in Sri Lanka with the Pakistan team for the ongoing two-Test series.

He was not selected for the first Test in Galle, which Pakistan won by four wickets

The second Test began on July 24 in Galle and Sarfaraz was not selected yet again.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

