Pakistan captain Babar Azam said it is too early to give up-and-coming wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Haris a chance to play regularly.

This is due to the fact that Mohammad Rizwan remains the first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman and has cemented his spot in all three formats with consistent performances.

Nonetheless, Haris did get to make his international debut in the recent three-match ODI series against the West Indies, where he scored six runs in two innings at an average of three.

“It is too early to give him a chance,” Azam was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Haris played for the Peshawar Zalmi in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) and accumulated 166 runs in five matches, which included a top score of 70, at an average of 33.20 and a strike-rate of 186.51.

He then amassed 239 runs in eight matches for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the Pakistan Cup, which included a top score of 75, at an average of 39.83.

The 21-year-old’s domestic performances earned him a lot of praise from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja and legendary South Africa batsman Hashim Amla, who both see a lot of potential in him.

While it remains to be seen when Haris will play international cricket again, Azam will be in action later this month when Pakistan take on Sri Lanka in a two-Test series.

The first Test will be played in Galle from July 16 to 20, while the second Test will be held in Colombo from July 24 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

