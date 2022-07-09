Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has called out wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan for failing to do what is expected of him in ODIs.

In Pakistan’s last two ODI series – against Australia and the West Indies – Rizwan hasn’t been at his best with the bat.

In the three ODIs he played against Australia, he scored 33 runs in two innings at an average of 16.50.

As for the three-match ODI series against the West Indies, he mustered 85 runs, which included a top score of 59, at an average of 28.33.

“Rizwan has not been performing as expected in ODIs,” Azam was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Rizwan will now be preparing for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

