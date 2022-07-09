Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam confirmed that opener Shan Masood is being considered for selection.

However, he made it clear that this will only happen once he and the team management review the “balance of the side”.

Masood has returned to Pakistan’s Test team for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka after playing his last Test match in January 2021.

His recall has been the result of an outstanding county campaign in England with Derbyshire.

The 32-year-old is the highest run-scorer in Division Two of the County Championship right now with 1,074 runs in eight matches, which includes three centuries and four fifties, at an average of 82.61.

Masood has also dominated in the T20 Blast, where he has amassed 547 runs in 14 games, which includes five half-centuries, at an average of 45.58 and a strike-rate of 139.89.

“We have an eye on him and will be considered viewing the balance of the side,” Azam was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s tour of Sri Lanka will consist of two Tests that will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

