Ex-Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq said wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan is dangerous in the powerplay since “he has those cheeky shots”.

He also praised Rizwan’s footwork when batting and his ability to sweep the ball.

Misbah’s praise for the 29-year-old comes after he has been one of Pakistan’s most consistent performers with the bat alongside captain Babar Azam.

“He is good with his feet, he sweeps well and he has those cheeky shots which makes him more dangerous in the powerplay,” he told Cricwick.

Rizwan scored 29 not out in the recently concluded first Test against Australia in Rawalpindi.

The second Test began on March 12 in Karachi.

