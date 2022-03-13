His running between the wickets is unmatched, Misbah on Pakistan player who loves a challenge

Posted on by
Misbah-ul-Haq said Mohammad Rizwan's running between the wickets is unmatched

Misbah-ul-Haq: “His running between the wickets is unmatched and the most important thing is that he loves a challenge”

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq said Mohammad Rizwan’s running between the wickets is “unmatched”.

Rizwan has been one of Pakistan’s most consistent run-scorers and looks to keep the scoreboard ticking when at the crease.

In addition to praising his running between the wickets, Misbah also applauded the fact that Rizwan always “loves a challenge”.

“His running between the wickets is unmatched and the most important thing is that he loves a challenge,” he told Cricwick.

Rizwan made 29 not out in the first Test against Australia, which ended as a draw.

The second Test started on March 12 in Karachi.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He’s got those cheeky shots, Misbah-ul-Haq on Pakistan batsman who’s dangerous in the powerplay

Coming Soon
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?

Leave a Reply