Misbah-ul-Haq: “His running between the wickets is unmatched and the most important thing is that he loves a challenge”
Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq said Mohammad Rizwan’s running between the wickets is “unmatched”.
Rizwan has been one of Pakistan’s most consistent run-scorers and looks to keep the scoreboard ticking when at the crease.
In addition to praising his running between the wickets, Misbah also applauded the fact that Rizwan always “loves a challenge”.
“His running between the wickets is unmatched and the most important thing is that he loves a challenge,” he told Cricwick.
Rizwan made 29 not out in the first Test against Australia, which ended as a draw.
The second Test started on March 12 in Karachi.
