Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq said Mohammad Rizwan’s running between the wickets is “unmatched”.

Rizwan has been one of Pakistan’s most consistent run-scorers and looks to keep the scoreboard ticking when at the crease.

In addition to praising his running between the wickets, Misbah also applauded the fact that Rizwan always “loves a challenge”.

“His running between the wickets is unmatched and the most important thing is that he loves a challenge,” he told Cricwick.

Rizwan made 29 not out in the first Test against Australia, which ended as a draw.

The second Test started on March 12 in Karachi.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38743 ( 12.59 % ) Babar Azam 227226 ( 73.84 % ) Steve Smith 6029 ( 1.96 % ) Ben Stokes 7514 ( 2.44 % ) Kane Williamson 12918 ( 4.2 % ) Joe Root 1026 ( 0.33 % ) Rashid Khan 1973 ( 0.64 % ) Pat Cummins 643 ( 0.21 % ) Rohit Sharma 7923 ( 2.57 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 60 ( 0.02 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 994 ( 0.32 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 192 ( 0.06 % ) Kagiso Rabada 631 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1867 ( 0.61 % ) Back

