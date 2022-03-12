Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq said Mohammad Rizwan is a “very good choice for opening the innings” as he has the ability to time the ball perfectly.

Rizwan has excelled since making the move to the top of the order, especially in T20 Internationals.

His performances have won Pakistan a lot of matches and earned him the ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year award.

“His skill to time the ball early in the innings rather than hitting the ball hard is what makes him a very good choice for opening the innings,” Misbah told Cricwick.

Rizwan is featuring in the ongoing three-Test series against Australia.

He made an unbeaten 29 in the first Test, which finished as a draw.

The second Test will be played in Karachi and will begin on March 12.

