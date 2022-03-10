Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic seamer Shoaib Akhtar believes Pakistan captain Babar Azam is a “far better” finisher than wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan.

Akhtar and former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq have both spoken about Azam’s weakness when it comes to finishing games.

However, the Rawalpindi Express is confident that the 27-year-old will learn and get better as time goes on.

“Give him time, he will learn as he is a great player and far better than Rizwan,” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam and the Pakistan team are currently in action against Australia, who are in the country for the first time in 24 years.

