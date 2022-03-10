Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Ex-Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq said he knows what current captain Babar Azam’s weakness is right now.

Inzamam pointed out that Azam has to work on his ability to finish games and carry the team across the finish line.

He noted that being able to do this “is the first sign of being a great player”.

“The ability to finish matches has to be there as it is the first sign of being a great player,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam and the Pakistan team are taking on Australia in a three-Test series, which currently stands at 0-0 after the first Test ended as a draw.

In the first Test, Azam made 36 runs as he only batted once.

