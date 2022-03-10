Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar said captain Babar Azam has been struggling to finish matches for years.

He noted that Azam has to work on this and become known for being a reliable finisher.

This way, he can help lead the charge and help win more games for his country.

“The criticism on Babar over not finishing matches is right and he has been struggling with this for years,” the Rawalpindi Express said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam is currently leading the national team against Australia in the ongoing three-Test series.

He scored 36 runs in the first Test and will be aiming to make big runs in the second and third Tests.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38692 ( 12.61 % ) Babar Azam 226603 ( 73.84 % ) Steve Smith 6025 ( 1.96 % ) Ben Stokes 7508 ( 2.45 % ) Kane Williamson 12900 ( 4.2 % ) Joe Root 1019 ( 0.33 % ) Rashid Khan 1965 ( 0.64 % ) Pat Cummins 638 ( 0.21 % ) Rohit Sharma 7913 ( 2.58 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 29 ( 0.01 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 986 ( 0.32 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 109 ( 0.04 % ) Kagiso Rabada 627 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1865 ( 0.61 % ) Back

