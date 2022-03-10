Shoaib Akhtar: “The criticism on Babar over not finishing matches is right and he has been struggling with this for years”
Legendary Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar said captain Babar Azam has been struggling to finish matches for years.
He noted that Azam has to work on this and become known for being a reliable finisher.
This way, he can help lead the charge and help win more games for his country.
“The criticism on Babar over not finishing matches is right and he has been struggling with this for years,” the Rawalpindi Express said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
Azam is currently leading the national team against Australia in the ongoing three-Test series.
He scored 36 runs in the first Test and will be aiming to make big runs in the second and third Tests.
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
