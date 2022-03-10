Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq said Babar Azam needs to start playing all the overs in T20 matches or get out in order to let other batsmen score quick runs.

Inzamam noted that this is an area where Azam has to improve as it can help Pakistan win more games.

“If you are the world’s number one cricket player and stand on [the] wicket throughout [the] 20 overs, then you should be finishing the match. Otherwise get out without playing [the] complete overs,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam is currently captaining Pakistan in their ongoing Test series against Australia.

He made 36 runs in the first Test, which ended as a draw.

Two more Tests will be played before the limited overs series begins.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38692 ( 12.61 % ) Babar Azam 226603 ( 73.84 % ) Steve Smith 6025 ( 1.96 % ) Ben Stokes 7508 ( 2.45 % ) Kane Williamson 12900 ( 4.2 % ) Joe Root 1019 ( 0.33 % ) Rashid Khan 1965 ( 0.64 % ) Pat Cummins 638 ( 0.21 % ) Rohit Sharma 7913 ( 2.58 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 29 ( 0.01 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 986 ( 0.32 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 109 ( 0.04 % ) Kagiso Rabada 627 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1865 ( 0.61 % )

