Inzamam-ul-Haq said Babar Azam needs to play all the overs or get out

Inzamam-ul-Haq: “If you are the world’s number one cricket player and stand on [the] wicket throughout [the] 20 overs, then you should be finishing the match. Otherwise get out without playing [the] complete overs”

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq said Babar Azam needs to start playing all the overs in T20 matches or get out in order to let other batsmen score quick runs.

Inzamam noted that this is an area where Azam has to improve as it can help Pakistan win more games.

“If you are the world’s number one cricket player and stand on [the] wicket throughout [the] 20 overs, then you should be finishing the match. Otherwise get out without playing [the] complete overs,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam is currently captaining Pakistan in their ongoing Test series against Australia.

He made 36 runs in the first Test, which ended as a draw.

Two more Tests will be played before the limited overs series begins.

