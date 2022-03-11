Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Shoaib Akhtar has praised Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan for being able to keep the runs flowing.

The fast bowling great noted that Rizwan doesn’t allow himself to get stuck at the crease and instead actively looks for opportunities to score runs.

As a result, this puts pressure on the opposition bowlers and enables him to keep the scoreboard moving along.

“Rizwan scores 40-ball 80 and keeps the scoreboard ticking,” Akhtar said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Rizwan is currently part of Pakistan’s Test team for the ongoing three-match series against Australia.

He scored 29 not out in the first Test, which finished as a draw.

