Image courtesy of: PakPassion

Pakistan and Islamabad United pace bowler Zeeshan Zameer said he wants to make a splash in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and show how fast he is capable of bowling.

Zameer previously said that he bowls between 140 to 145 kph, but wants his speed to increase even more.

The 18-year-old was one of the standout bowlers in the National Under-19 One-Day Tournament, where he was the fifth-highest wicket-taker with 19 wickets in 10 matches for Sindh Under-19s at an average of 17.

While he has not represented Islamabad United in the PSL yet, he is hoping that changes and he gets a chance to make his presence felt.

“Being part of Islamabad United is a huge honour for me, I really enjoyed my time in Karachi as [the] senior bowlers in the side gave me constant guidance and support. I have practiced really hard on my skills in the last month or so following the Pakistan U19 team camp in Lahore,” he told pcb.com.pk.

“I really enjoy bowling fast and taking on the batters in the T20 format. My aim would be to make a big impression when I get the opportunity to wear the United kit in Abu Dhabi. The HBL Pakistan Super League is a fantastic platform for young players from all around the country and we have seen some real talent emerge from the tournament.

“Our team did very well in Karachi and we have a real chance of qualifying for the playoffs and eventually winning the trophy for the third time.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: My role is very tough, Pakistan left-arm seamer hoping to do well in the PSL says

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 2292 ( 5.99 % ) Karachi Kings 5746 ( 15.02 % ) Lahore Qalandars 10008 ( 26.15 % ) Multan Sultans 2002 ( 5.23 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 2851 ( 7.45 % ) Quetta Gladiators 15369 ( 40.16 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 2292 ( 5.99 % ) Karachi Kings 5746 ( 15.02 % ) Lahore Qalandars 10008 ( 26.15 % ) Multan Sultans 2002 ( 5.23 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 2851 ( 7.45 % ) Quetta Gladiators 15369 ( 40.16 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related