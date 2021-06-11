Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League
Lahore Qalandars CEO Atif Rana said pace bowler Dilbar Hussain is ready to shine for Pakistan when he gets the chance to play international cricket.
Dilbar hasn’t featured in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) as prior to the tournament’s postponement, he was recovering from a hamstring injury.
In last year’s tournament, he was the third joint third-highest wicket-taker with 14 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 19.92 and an economy rate of 8.08.
“There is Dilbar Hussain who has not yet been able to make a place [in] the national side,” Rana told Cricket Pakistan.
It remains to be seen when Dilbar returns, but should he keep performing the way he did in PSL 5, it is likely he will appear on the selectors’ radar.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Time to show how fast I can bowl, 18-year-old Pakistan seamer who bowls 140 to 145 kph says