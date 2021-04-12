Bowl between 140-145 kph right now, 18-year-old Pakistan fast bowler says he wants to increase his speed even more

Pakistan seamer Zeeshan Zameer said he bowls between 140-145 kph right now but wants to increase his speed even more

Pakistan seamer Zeeshan Zameer: “In terms of speed, I feel that I average between 140-145 kph and I am hoping to increase that even further”

Pakistan seamer Zeeshan Zameer said he bowls between 140 to 145 kph right now, but wants to increase his speed even further in the future.

The 18-year-old’s revelation comes after he was included in the Pakistan Under-19 team for the tour of Bangladesh, but it has since been called off due to the rise in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Bangladesh.

Zameer was one of the standout bowlers in the National Under-19 One-Day Tournament, where he was the fifth-highest wicket-taker with 19 wickets in 10 matches for Sindh Under-19s at an average of 17.

“In terms of speed, I feel that I average between 140-145 kph and I am hoping to increase that even further,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

