Image courtesy of: PakPassion
Pakistan seamer Zeeshan Zameer said he bowls between 140 to 145 kph right now, but wants to increase his speed even further in the future.
The 18-year-old’s revelation comes after he was included in the Pakistan Under-19 team for the tour of Bangladesh, but it has since been called off due to the rise in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Bangladesh.
Zameer was one of the standout bowlers in the National Under-19 One-Day Tournament, where he was the fifth-highest wicket-taker with 19 wickets in 10 matches for Sindh Under-19s at an average of 17.
“In terms of speed, I feel that I average between 140-145 kph and I am hoping to increase that even further,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.