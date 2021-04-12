Image courtesy of: PakPassion

Pakistan seamer Zeeshan Zameer said he bowls between 140 to 145 kph right now, but wants to increase his speed even further in the future.

The 18-year-old’s revelation comes after he was included in the Pakistan Under-19 team for the tour of Bangladesh, but it has since been called off due to the rise in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Bangladesh.

Zameer was one of the standout bowlers in the National Under-19 One-Day Tournament, where he was the fifth-highest wicket-taker with 19 wickets in 10 matches for Sindh Under-19s at an average of 17.

“In terms of speed, I feel that I average between 140-145 kph and I am hoping to increase that even further,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Only followed one bowler all my life and that is Pat Cummins, Pakistan youngster recently included in the Under-19 team says

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 26800 ( 18.14 % ) Babar Azam 96833 ( 65.53 % ) Steve Smith 4455 ( 3.01 % ) Ben Stokes 5292 ( 3.58 % ) Kane Williamson 7104 ( 4.81 % ) Joe Root 24 ( 0.02 % ) Rashid Khan 910 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 278 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 4288 ( 2.9 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 507 ( 0.34 % ) Kagiso Rabada 369 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 916 ( 0.62 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 26800 ( 18.14 % ) Babar Azam 96833 ( 65.53 % ) Steve Smith 4455 ( 3.01 % ) Ben Stokes 5292 ( 3.58 % ) Kane Williamson 7104 ( 4.81 % ) Joe Root 24 ( 0.02 % ) Rashid Khan 910 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 278 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 4288 ( 2.9 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 507 ( 0.34 % ) Kagiso Rabada 369 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 916 ( 0.62 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related