Pakistan left-arm seamer Sohaibullah said his role is very tough in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as he is the Multan Sultans’ opening bowler.

Sohaibullah has only featured in one match thus far, where he went wicketless.

However, he hopes to be among the wickets as the Abu Dhabi leg of the tournament progresses.

“I got the opportunity of playing Sultans’ opening game of the season, I really enjoyed the challenge of bowling to Islamabad United’s world-class batting line-up. Although I didn’t play any further part in the Karachi-leg, I am as prepared as ever to showcase my talent and ability,” he told pcb.com.pk.

“We had a bit of a struggle in Karachi but we are more than capable of making a strong comeback in Abu Dhabi.

“As an opening bowler, I know I have a tough role to perform in the T20 format, but that is the kind of challenge I enjoy. I would give my 100 percent whenever I get the opportunity to play in Abu Dhabi, I have the confidence in my skills of delivering as per my captain and coach’s plan.”

